Driver killed in fiery crash as car hits tree southwest of Everson

Authorities say excessive speed may be to blame for a fiery wreck that killed a man southwest of Everson early Thursday, Sept. 1.
Washington State Patrol was withholding the driver’s name, age and gender until relatives could be notified, according to a preliminary crash report.
It occurred about 3 a.m. on East Pole Road near Mecklem Road. The driver of a black 2006 Volkswagen Passat drifted off the roadway to the right, struck a road sign and a tree, then burst into flames, according to the state patrol.
No one else was in the car. It was unknown if the victim was wearing a seat belt.
This story will be updated.
