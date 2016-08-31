Fish’Tival for kids, trivia event celebrate Whatcom County salmon

Two events for families this weekend feature salmon, the Northwest’s iconic fish, sponsored by the Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association.
Silver Lake Fish’Tival is a free children’s day camp featuring games, crafts, and educational activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Silver Lake Park, 9006 Silver Lake Road, at the Maple Creek picnic shelter.
NSEA’s River Stewards will have displays and discussions about the life cycle, species and habitat requirements of salmon, including native plants and water quality.
No registration is required. Snacks and s’mores will be provided.
Directions from Bellingham: Drive east on Mount Baker Highway to Silver Lake Road at Maple Falls. Turn left and go about four miles to Silver Lake Park on the right.
NSEA’s River Stewards host Salmon Trivia 2016 from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Chair 9 restaurant, 10459 Mount Baker Highway in Glacier.
Teams of up to five people compete for prizes donated by local businesses. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Cost is $5 per person.
For information, go to n-sea.org, contact lindseys993@gmail.com or call 360-715- 0283.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
