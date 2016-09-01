Plan ahead for Labor Day closures

Government offices, banks and schools will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day, but most stores and some restaurants will be open.
Of note, Monday also is a holiday in Canada, so many businesses and services will be closed. Call ahead to check.
Here is a list:
GOVERNMENT
▪ City of Bellingham and Whatcom County government offices – Closed.
▪ Bellingham parking meters – Not enforced.
▪ Bellingham and Whatcom County library branches – Closed.
▪ Public schools, colleges and universities – Closed.
▪ U.S. Postal Service – No mail delivery.
SERVICES
▪ Banks – Closed.
▪ Garbage – Sanitary Service Co. and Nooksack Valley Disposal will pick up trash on the regular schedule. However, trucks might be earlier than usual; customers are advised to set out their trash early. SSC and Nooksack Valley Disposal offices and the Bellingham Recycling Center/Transfer Station at F Street will be closed Monday.
▪ Whatcom Transportation Authority – No buses run Monday.
▪ The Bellingham Herald – Offices closed; regular newspaper delivery.
▪ YMCA – Closed.
▪ Boys & Girls Clubs of Whatcom County – Closed.
▪ The Opportunity Council – Closed.
▪ Bellingham Senior Activity Center – Closed.
▪ Whatcom Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels and More offices – Closed
RETAIL/ENTERTAINMENT
▪ Bellis Fair Mall – Open regular hours. Some anchor stores have longer hours for Labor Day sales.
▪ Grocery stores – Most are open regular hours.
▪ Movie theaters – Open.
