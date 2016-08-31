2011 Sehome High grad killed in Colorado wreck with semi

A 23-year-old Bellingham woman was killed Monday, Aug. 29, when she crashed head-on into a semi in rural Costilla County of southern Colorado.
Megan Mischaikov was westbound about midnight on U.S. Highway 160 in a 2006 Jeep Liberty when she crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 1996 Peterbuilt truck, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. Mischaikov, who was wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene, Lewis said.
“She traveled into the eastbound lane and struck the left front of the truck,” he said.
No cause was listed on the crash report. The 45-year-old man driving the truck suffered minor injuries, Lewis said.
Mischaikov’s resume at LinkedIn, a social-networking site for business, said she was head wrangler at Zapata Ranch, a bison and cattle ranch owned by the Nature Conservancy in Mosco, Colo. She managed the staff of wranglers and interns, and monitored the health and use of the historic ranch’s equine stock.
Her father is Ted Mischaikov, CEO of Healthy Pet of Ferndale, formerly called Absorption Corp.
She was a 2011 graduate of Sehome High, where she played soccer, tennis and basketball and received the President’s Academic Award. The girls’ soccer team won the state championship that year with a 22-1-1 record and Mischaikov scored three goals on the season.
She was a 2015 graduate of Washington State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and the WSU Equestrian Team and played club soccer.
She worked various jobs locally while in high school and college, including as a hostess at Bob’s Burgers and Brew, a research assistant at MKOV Inc., an administrative assistant at Dawson Construction, and was a lifeguard and swim instructor at Bayside Swim Club. She volunteered at the Moscow Humane Society in Idaho and at the Whatcom Family YMCA.
