Extra DUI patrols begin now, will last through Labor Day weekend

More law enforcement officers than usual will be patrolling Whatcom County streets from now through Labor Day to crack down on impaired driving.
Among the agencies increasing their patrols are Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lynden, Everson and Western Washington University police departments, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.
The increased patrols coincide with the state’s Target Zero campaign, an effort to reduce traffic injuries and deaths to zero by 2030.
More than 250 impaired drivers were involved in fatal crashes in Washington in 2015, the commission said.
Of those drivers, 20 percent had a blood alcohol content greater than .08, the state’s legal limit. Another 20 percent tested positive for a single drug.
Nearly 60 percent, the commission said, tested positive for multiple drugs or drugs mixed with alcohol.
