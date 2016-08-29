State suspends license of Everson EMT over felony assault conviction

The state has suspended the license of an Everson emergency medical technician over a 2015 conviction for third-degree assault, the Department of Health recently announced.
Robert Allen Brooks pleaded guilty to the felony charge on March 26, 2015, in Whatcom County Superior Court. The plea stemmed from a Dec. 26, 2014, incident in which Brooks, who had been drinking, choked his wife and hit her two to three times on the left side of her face, according to court documents.
Brooks, who had no prior criminal history, had been a longtime captain for the volunteer fire department in Nooksack.
He agreed to the state’s suspension of his EMT license in May 2016.
His EMT license expired April 2015, but the state’s suspension prevents Brooks from easily renewing his license.
Should he reapply for his license, Brooks must provide proof of compliance with all conditions imposed by Whatcom County Superior Court, including a domestic violence evaluation, a drug and alcohol evaluation, and compliance with all recommended treatment, according to a state Department of Health order.
