Northwest Indian College to renovate 1931 Day School with help from $143K USDA grant

Northwest Indian College will make repairs to its 1931 Day School with the help of a $143,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The college’s 5,000-square-foot Day School houses offices, classrooms and space for tribal elders, the USDA said. The grant will help replace windows, old siding, trim and gutters and remove lead-based paint.
The college also will contribute nearly $41,000 to the project.
The USDA’s Tribal College Initiative Grant program is managed through the department’s Rural Development division.
Northwest Indian College’s grant is one of eight awarded to tribal colleges throughout the country.
