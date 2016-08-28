Bellingham Technical College approved to offer bachelor’s in engineering technology

Bellingham Technical College has been approved to offer another bachelor’s degree, the second such approval this year.
BTC expects to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering Technology starting in fall 2017, the college said.
Students can begin taking prerequisite classes for the degree when fall classes begin on Sept. 20.
The approval by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities comes nearly six months after the college got the OK to offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Operations Management.
