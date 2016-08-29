New community park coming to Birch Bay. Here’s how to help plan it

People can help plan the new Birch Bay Community Park at a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at Birch Bay Bible Community Church, 4460 Bay Road, near Blaine.
The meeting is the second of three that have been planned.
Whatcom County bought the seaside property for the park in 2014 for $2.4 million.
The site at 7930 Birch Bay Drive includes 4 acres of uplands and about 8 acres of tidelands.
Water access is the prime feature of the community park, but other desired offerings include parking, restrooms, picnic areas and open space for hosting seasonal community events.
Whatcom County Parks and Recreation staff will talk about options for the new park at the meeting.
Details: Rod Lamb, Whatcom County Parks design and development supervisor, 360-778-5850.
