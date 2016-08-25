Bellingham man run over and killed by pickup backing in driveway

A Bellingham man was killed Wednesday night, Aug. 24, when he was run over in the driveway of a home northeast of Ferndale.
It occurred about 9:40 p.m. at 502 W. Hemmi Road, west of Guide Meridian, as a pickup driver was turning around with a 32-foot cattle trailer, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
Michael Kingma, 57, of Bellingham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cause of the incident remained under investigation Thursday morning, Aug. 25. Kingma apparently got out from a 2001 white Ford pickup and walked behind the trailer as the pickup driver backed to turn around, said state patrol Sgt. Mark Francis.
No charges are pending against the driver, David Miller, 61, of Bellingham, authorities said.
