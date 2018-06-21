Here's when Whatcom's road to summer will open this year

For only the second time since it started keeping records in 2002, the Washington State Department of Transportation will open the the final 2.7 miles of the Mount Baker Highway to Artist Point by the start of summer.
Granted, it's scheduled to open on the first day of summer, and the gate hasn't actually been unlocked, yet, but WSDOT announced it plans to open the road by 5 p.m. Thursday — eight days earlier than its June 29 opening in 2017.
According to the release, crews are "finishing some widening, installing some signs and making sure any unsafe overhangs of snow are knocked off and cleaned up."
A June 21 opening is the earliest since the road was opened on May 14 in 2015 — a winter season in which snowfall was so low Ski to Sea had to cancel both skiing legs for the Memorial Day weekend race.
That hasn't been the case this year, as the Mt. Baker Ski Area reported over 840 inches of snow this season. As of May 25, WSDOT reported 21 feet of snow at the center of the Artist Point parking lot, 16 feet at the season gate and 35 feet in the Lake Ann parking lot. WSDOT announced June 1 that it had started clearing the final portion of Highway 542.
Weather this weekend for the area is expected to be moderately good, though it may not always showcase some of the most beautiful panoramas in the region. The National Weather Service is predicting a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Friday and before 11 a.m. Saturday, with highs ranging from 53 Friday to 65 Sunday, when mostly sunny skies are expected before a chance of showers returns that evening.
