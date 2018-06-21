Family members enjoy a graduation party marking their completion of the Lydia Place program in 2008. The Ben Kinney Companies recently announced a donation of $400,000 to Lydia Place.
Family members enjoy a graduation party marking their completion of the Lydia Place program in 2008. The Ben Kinney Companies recently announced a donation of $400,000 to Lydia Place. Staff The Bellingham Herald file
Family members enjoy a graduation party marking their completion of the Lydia Place program in 2008. The Ben Kinney Companies recently announced a donation of $400,000 to Lydia Place. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Local

Here's how one Bellingham businessman is helping combat 'a multigenerational issue'

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

June 21, 2018 05:00 AM

The Ben Kinney Companies recently announced a donation of $400,000 to Lydia Place, a community-based non-profit based in Bellingham that provides housing and services to assist families and individuals caught in the cycle of homelessness and poverty.

Kinney, the founder of The Bill Kenney Companies, a collection of software, training and real estate companies with offices in the Barkley district, made the donation to help Lydia Place build or buy another property, according to a press release, under the condition that at least one unit could be used for a father with children looking for housing.

"Poverty and homelessness is a multigenerational issue — we must help stop the cycle of poverty, homelessness, hunger and abuse in our communities," Kinney said in the release.

  Comments  