If you don't move over, you'll get pulled over, State Patrol says

Washington state troopers will be on the lookout this weekend for drivers do not move over or slow down when they see emergency lights flashing.
Troopers will conduct a #MoveOver emphasis patrol starting Friday and the agency has posted photos and videos of several near misses on social media this week.
"If we see an emergency vehicle pulled over with its lights activated and we see people not moving over for them, then we'll go after them," said Washington State Trooper Heather Axtman.
The state’s “move over” law says when approaching an emergency zone — the lanes next to an emergency vehicle that is parked with flashing lights — drivers should slow down and move over if possible.
Emergency vehicles include those used by police, fire and medical crews. The law also applies to tow trucks and other vehicles providing roadside assistance.
More than 4,100 drivers were stopped for violating the "move over" law in 2016.
The penalty is $214 and cannot be waived or reduced.
