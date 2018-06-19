More Las Vegas - Bellingham flights canceled by Allegiant

Allegiant Air announced Monday that is is canceling 38 more flights this week, according to a story by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, including a round-trip flights scheduled between Bellingham and Las Vegas on Thursday.

It's the second time in less than a week that the carrier has canceled flights between the two cities, as Sunday's flight 542 from Las Vegas and flight 543 from Bellingham also were scratched.

Allegiantair.com still lists one flight each way between Bellingham and Las Vegas on Thursday (flight 1810 to Las Vegas and flight 1811 to Bellingham).

As with the previous cancellation, Thursday's was attributed to a delay in delivery of used and new Airbus A320 and A319 airplanes, the Review-Journal reported, as the carrier looks to improve the safety and reliability of its fleet.

Passengers affected by the cancellations were offered refunds or placed on alternate flights, Allegiant spokesperson Hilaire Grey told the Review-Journal.

Another round of cancellations is set for Monday, according to the Review-Journal, but Bellingham is not listed among the affected cities.