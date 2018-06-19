Park Service and Whatcom Sheriff's searching for missing man in North Cascades

National Park Service rangers and a team from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing 31-year-old Seattle man in the North Cascades, according to a National Park Service release.
Cornelius "Casey" Zippro was last seen Saturday in site No. 3 in the Colonial Creek campground off the North Cascades Highway near Diablo Lake. He was reported missing at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.
The search continued Monday with a 23-person search party and a Park Service helicopter, and according to a story by KOMO News, some of his belongings were found.
Zippro is described as 5-foot-9 and approximately 190 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a light green jacket, denim jeans, a black and white ball cap and a light gray shirt, according to the release.
The search continued well into the evening Monday, according to North Cascades National Park Service Chief of Visitor Services Denise Shultz, who said Tuesday's efforts include 20 people in the field. Two search dog teams have also been requested, though there are no plans to search from the air Tuesday. The primary search area is going to focus north and south of Colonial Creek campground and east of Thunder Lake.
"We provided our SAR (Search and Rescue) coordinators, who are utilizing some of our resources and running them up there as far as volunteer searchers and K9 units," Chief Deputy Kevin Hester said of the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office's role in the search. "We're not lead in the search, but we're helping the National Park Service."
A Facebook post by Rhonda Butler Zippro about the search identified Casey as her stepson. She also tagged the Facebook page of Casey Zippro, who described himself as being self-employed and originally from Gainesville, Georgia.
Anybody with information about Zippro is asked to contact the tip line at 888-653-0009, online at nps.gov/orgs/1563/index.htm or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
