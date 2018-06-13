WWU has sold the landmark Bellingham Armory. Here's what new owners plan next.

The landmark Armory building is now under private ownership, but the new owners say the community will have a chance to help determine its future.

On Wednesday the Western Washington University Foundation announced the sale of the 1.3-acre property for $1.5 million to Curt O'Connor and Pete Dawson. The property includes the 60,000-square-foot Armory building that's known for its Chuckanut sandstone facade, heavy timber roof beams and sweeping views of Bellingham Bay. It is at 525 N. State St. and was built by the Washington National Guard in 1910.

In a news release from Western, O'Connor and Dawson said they plan on getting input from the public as they work on plans for the property.

"Our objective is to preserve this iconic structure and ideally repurpose it in a way that will provide public benefit," said O'Connor in the news release.

O'Connor owns real estate investment firm Nor Pac Equities Development Inc. in Seattle. Dawson is president of Bellingham-based Dawson Construction. Also working with the owners is RMC Architects and local real estate developer David Johnston, known for redeveloping historic buildings throughout Whatcom County.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit Western's Compass 2 Campus program, according to the news release.

The building was used by the National Guard and Army Reserve until 1953. Between 1953 to 1989, the main floor was used as a roller rink. The roller rink was forced to close in 1989 due to water damage. Western purchased the property in 1972 and after the rink closed used it to house the Theatre Arts Department Prop & Scene Shop, a costume shop and surplus storage.

The building was transferred to the WWU Foundation in January 2016 with the intent of finding a qualified buyer.

This story will be updated.