Everson man dies in wreck Sunday night

A 30-year-old Everson man died Sunday night after he drove off the road into a ditch, according to Washington State Patrol.
Around 9:42 p.m. Sunday, Benjamin J. Denhartog was driving northbound on Goodwin Road two miles east of Everson when he crossed the center line and traveled through the southbound lane. His 2006 Hummer H3 stopped in the ditch.
Denhartog was pronounced dead on scene, according to State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation, and it’s unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved, according to State Patrol.
There were no passengers with Denhartog.
