Love the food truck scene? There will soon be another Saturday option in Bellingham

As food trucks continue to grow in popularity, Bellingham is about to get another regular hangout on Saturdays this summer.
Street Food Saturdays will start on June 23 and operate 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through September, according to an announcement by the Washington State Food Truck Association.
Around three trucks each week, on a rotating schedule, are expected to be set up next to the Squalicum Boathouse at Zuanich Point Park, said Lori Johnson, executive director of the Washington State Food Truck Association. Some of the vendors already signed up for Street Food Saturdays includes Jalapenos, Mouth Hole, Mile Pie Club, Dazipop Cupcakes and the new Sage Against Machine, a truck that focuses on plant-based foods.
A similar event is already under way in Ferndale. Food Truck Fridays is held on the first Friday of the month through September at Star Park, which is just south of Pioneer Park. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., with the next one scheduled for July 6.
The number of food trucks have grown significantly across the state, particularly in the past year, Johnson said. Since January 2017, the state has approved permits for 450 mobile food units, bringing the state total to around 1,500, she said. A search on Google lists more than 25 different food trucks circulating around Whatcom County.
