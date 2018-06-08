Here's how the injured climbers are doing after their rescue from Mount Baker

All four climbers have been released from the Seattle hospital where they were treated after their dramatic helicopter rescue from atop Mount Baker on Monday.
Hospital officials said the climbers were suffering from hypothermia after a cold night at the summit of the 10,781-foot volcano east of Bellingham.
None of the climbing party were identified and all declined to discuss their ordeal publicly, said Susan Gregg, spokeswoman for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
A 46-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and two 13-year-old boys were part of a Seattle-area Boy Scout group that climbed Mount Baker last weekend, authorities said.
Their ascent was from the Heliotrope Ridge Trail, across the Coleman-Deming Route that traverses crevasse-strewn glaciers on the north face and approaches the mountain's iconic Roman Wall.
Search and rescue crews said the four climbers became separated from other members of their party and decided to "hunker down" at the summit, rather than risk a fall or other misfortune as clouds moved in and visibility worsened.
They dug a trench and sat on their backpacks to avoid the biting cold and fierce winds, searchers said.
Comments