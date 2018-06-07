Bellingham woman finds 'burglary' suspect asleep under her bedroom comforter

Bellingham Police are on the lookout for the pint-sized perpetrator who ransacked a Columbia neighborhood home last weekend.
A police statement indicated that evidence shows the break-in was the work of what criminal profilers call a "disorganized" suspect, with the victim's belongings strewn about her house.
But it proved to be a whodunnit more in line with "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" than "In Cold Blood," said Lt. Danette Beckley.
Beckley said the caper began Saturday as two officers answered a suspected burglary call.
"A 30-year-old woman had returned to her home after a few hours away to find it ransacked," Beckley said in a Facebook post detailing the incident. "Items knocked over, blinds in disarray, etc. No forced entry. No suspects. Nothing obviously missing."
She said a crime scene investigator searched for potential evidence and officers left.
But the woman called 911 again, saying she had found the culprit — a squirrel — asleep under her bedroom comforter, Beckley said.
It was last seen running north on Russell Street, possibly toward nearby Cornwall Park.
Comments