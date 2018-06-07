A mock wanted poster in a Bellingham Police squad room jokingly refers to a recent 911 burglary call in which the culprit eluded officers.
A mock wanted poster in a Bellingham Police squad room jokingly refers to a recent 911 burglary call in which the culprit eluded officers. Bellingham Police Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
A mock wanted poster in a Bellingham Police squad room jokingly refers to a recent 911 burglary call in which the culprit eluded officers. Bellingham Police Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Bellingham woman finds 'burglary' suspect asleep under her bedroom comforter

By Robert Mittendorf

rmittendorf@bhamherald.com

June 07, 2018 08:57 AM

Bellingham Police are on the lookout for the pint-sized perpetrator who ransacked a Columbia neighborhood home last weekend.

A police statement indicated that evidence shows the break-in was the work of what criminal profilers call a "disorganized" suspect, with the victim's belongings strewn about her house.

But it proved to be a whodunnit more in line with "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" than "In Cold Blood," said Lt. Danette Beckley.

Beckley said the caper began Saturday as two officers answered a suspected burglary call.

"A 30-year-old woman had returned to her home after a few hours away to find it ransacked," Beckley said in a Facebook post detailing the incident. "Items knocked over, blinds in disarray, etc. No forced entry. No suspects. Nothing obviously missing."

She said a crime scene investigator searched for potential evidence and officers left.

But the woman called 911 again, saying she had found the culprit — a squirrel — asleep under her bedroom comforter, Beckley said.

It was last seen running north on Russell Street, possibly toward nearby Cornwall Park.

Squirrel-proof bird feeder? These squirrels say, try again. McClatchy



Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty



  Comments  