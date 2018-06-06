One dead in watery wreck in Nooksack delta

At least one person is dead in an early morning car wreck Wednesday in the waters of the Nooksack River Delta on the Lummi Reservation, officials said.
Trooper Heather Axtman of the Washington State Patrol confirmed that the passenger died and troopers were still investigating the crash.
Assistant Chief Bill Hewett of the Bellingham Fire Department said the car landed upside down in the water and was partially submerged.
Hewett said a Lummi Nation Police Department officer swam into the wreckage and hauled the passenger out of the water, performing CPR until firefighters arrived.
He said a second person — later identified as the driver — went by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital.
Lummi Shore Drive was closed between Haxton and Kwina roads as officers investigated, Hewett said.
This story will be updated.
