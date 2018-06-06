File McClatchy
Woman attacked in early incident outside WWU dorm

By Robert Mittendorf

June 06, 2018 07:53 AM

BELLINGHAM

A Western Washington University student reported that she was attack early Wednesday near a campus dormitory.

Students and others were told about the 1:15 a.m. Wednesday incident 90 minutes later by text message and email, according to campus authorities.

"... a female Western student was walking in the 100 block of Highland Drive, near the tennis court by Ridgeway Kappa residence hall, when a man ran up to her and put his hand down her pants," the email said.

Campus officials said the victim described her attacker as a man about 6 feet tall with short hair and a dark complexion. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white tennis shoes.

He was last seen running south on a service road that goes past the tennis courts.

Police are searching the area, but apparently found no suspects.

