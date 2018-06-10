A sailboat has been grounded on Squalicum Beach. What happens next?

This sailboat has been sitting on a Bellingham beach for two weeks Port of Bellingham officials impounded a sailboat that has been sitting on Squalicum Beach for at least two weeks. They've been unable to reach the owner but have given notice the boat maybe scrapped or sold. Evan Abell ×

SHARE COPY LINK Port of Bellingham officials impounded a sailboat that has been sitting on Squalicum Beach for at least two weeks. They've been unable to reach the owner but have given notice the boat maybe scrapped or sold. Evan Abell