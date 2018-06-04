Inmate commits suicide in Whatcom County Jail

An inmate hanged himself Monday morning in the Whatcom County Jail, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who was being held in jail on multiple felony charges, made a noose out of his shirt and jammed it into a cell door, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies were notified of the incident when other inmates activated a panic alarm.
Deputies and jail medical staff started CPR, as well as other life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
The Bellingham Police Department has been asked to conduct an investigation into the inmate’s death, and will coordinate with the medical examiner. The investigation will later be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.
This story will be updated.
Resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:
Phone: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Online: https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
