Here’s when summer roadwork will slow Highway 9 and Highway 20

The first of four summer road projects on a 12-mile stretch of Highway 9 and Highway 20 between Big Lake and Sedro-Woolley will begin Monday.
The projects will include upgraded sidewalks, resurfaced roadway, improved fish passage and a new roundabout.
On Monday, contractor crews from Granite Construction will start work on a paving and sidewalk improvement project through Sedro-Woolley.
Crews will improve crossing ramps at nine intersections and repave a 3-mile stretch of Highway 20 from Highway 9 to Fruitdale Road and a 1-mile stretch of Highway 9/Township Street.
Crews will do the repaving from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, when work requires them to close a lane. If they need to close a lane on Highway 9 prior to school getting out for summer vacation, they will have lanes reopened by 5 a.m.
They may work overnight beginning at 7 p.m. on some Sundays as needed.
Crews will do most sidewalk work during the days, without closing a highway lane.
The construction on a roundabout at Highway 9 and Francis and Old Day Creek roads in Clear Lake will begin June 11.
Crews will alternate traffic through this intersection daily from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m. the following day, Monday through Friday. All lanes on Highway 9 will remain open from 4 to 6 p.m.
In July, work will begin on a fish passage improvement project north of Big Lake where a small culvert under the road will be replaced with a large one. That month crews also will spread a new thin protective surface on Highway 9 between the south end of Big Lake and Sedro-Woolley.
