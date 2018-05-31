Bellingham fire crews fight brush fire near airport

Bellingham Fire crews battled a brush fire that started shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Bellingham International Airport.
According to emergency radio traffic, firefighters were facing about a 200-foot string of fire near the intersection of West Maplewood Avenue and West Bakerview Road.
Emergency radio traffic also reported that Maplewood Avenue had been closed.
The fire is now out after scorching some trees and burning some vegetation along Maplewood, approximately 40 or 50 yards from Bakerview.
Whatcom County Fire Marshall investigator Will Anderson cautioned everyone to be more careful as temperatures rise and conditions become drier.
