You've missed the caber toss. Bellingham Scottish Gathering is going to fix that.

When a celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture returns on Saturday, it will feature feats of strength after all.
Called the Bellingham Scottish Gathering, the daylong event at Hovander Homestead Park will have a Highland dance competition, individual piping and drumming, bagpipe bands, "Built for the Kilt" photo contest, food booths, beer garden, merchandise vendors and Scottish animals such as Scottish fold cats and Highland cattle.
This will be its inaugural year as it replaces the defunct Bellingham Scottish Highland Games.
Last year, the group behind the Bellingham Scottish Highland Games canceled what would have been the 57th annual event.
Organizers of this year's event didn't originally intend to have sporting events that are popular at Highland games because it was in its first year.
But they changed their minds because of demand, although people will be watching an athletic demonstration rather than an athletic competition.
"There is a sizable group planning to demonstrate the heavy events throughout the day. I understand they will be demonstrating the usual events: caber toss, putting the stone, tossing a sheaf over a bar. Should be fun to watch," said Heather Richendrfer, executive director of the Scottish Dance Society.
The society is putting on the Saturday event, and organizers hope to bring back the athletic competitions in the future.
The feats of strength will be spread throughout the day.
Hours for the one-day event are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 5299 Nielsen Ave.
Tickets cost $15 for adults; $12 for students, seniors and those on active duty in the military; and $40 for a group or family of four, with children younger than 5 getting in for free.
They're being sold online at https://squareup.com/store/scottish-dance-society. Tickets also can be bought at the family friendly event, although organizers would like people to buy them ahead of time
Details are at facebook.com/scottishdance.org, including a schedule of events. The massed pipes and drums will be at 5:30 p.m., at the end of the day.
