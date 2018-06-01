You've missed the caber toss. Bellingham Scottish Gathering is going to fix that.

Tacoma resident Cory Frazier competes in the sheaf toss at the Bellingham Scottish Highland Games in 2016 at Hovander Homestead Park in Ferndale. Sheaf tossing is an event where competitors must hurl a 20-pound straw-stuffed burlap sack as high as they can over their heads. Demonstration of feats of strength will be featured Saturday at the Bellingham Scottish Gathering at Hovander Homestead Park. Evan Abell The Bellingham Herald file