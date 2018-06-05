Break out the caps and gowns — here's when Whatcom County graduations are scheduled

Finding yourself humming "Pomp and Circumstance" as you dodge countless grandmothers, grandfathers, uncles, aunts and other extended family members at overcrowded Whatcom County hotels and restaurants?

Oh yeah, it's graduation time, again.

Congratulations to the Class of 2018!

Less lowland snow this winter not only meant easier driving conditions for most of us — it also means that area school districts did not have to push back graduation ceremonies to accommodate snow-day lengthened school years.

Here's a look at the graduation schedule for area high schools and colleges:

Thursday, June 7

▪ Lummi Nation School: 6 p.m. (dinner at 5 p.m.) at Lummi Nation School.

▪ Mount Baker High School: 6:30 p.m. at Mount Baker High.

▪ Options High School: 6:30 p.m. at Options High.

▪ Lynden Christian: 7 p.m. at Lynden Christian.

Friday, June 8

▪ Blaine High School: 6 p.m. at Blaine High.

▪ Bellingham High School: 6:30 p.m. at Bellingham High.

▪ Lynden High School: 7 p.m. at Lynden High.

▪ Nooksack Valley High School: 7 p.m. at Nooksack Valley High.

Saturday, June 9

▪ Squalicum High School: 11 a.m. at Squalicum High.

▪ Ferndale High School: 11 a.m. at Civic Stadium.

▪ Sehome High School: 5 p.m. at Sam Carver Gymnasium, Western Washington University.

Tuesday, June 12

▪ Community Transitions: 6 p.m. at Bellingham Cruise Terminal.

▪ Windward High School: 6 p.m. at Windward High.

▪ Meridian High School: 6:30 p.m. at Meridian High.

Friday, June 15

▪ Whatcom Community College: 6:30 p.m., Whatcom Pavilion.

▪ Western Washington University (College of Business and Economics and all graduate school programs): 5 p.m. at Carver Academic Facility.

Saturday, June 16

▪ Western Washington University (Fairhaven College of Interdisciplinary Studies, Huxley College of the Environment, College of Humanities and Social Sciences — Communication Studies, East Asian Studies, English, History, Journalism, Liberal Studies, Linguistics, Modern and Classical Languages, Multiple Disciplinary Studies and Philosophy): 9 a.m. at Carver Academic Facility.

▪ Western Washington University (College of Fine and Performing Arts, College of Humanities and Social Sciences — Anthropology, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Health and Human Development, Political Science, Psychology and Sociology): noon at Carver Academic Facility.

▪ Western Washington University (College of Science and Engineering, and Woodring College of Education): 3 p.m. at Carver Academic Facility.

Wednesday, June 20

▪ Bellingham Technical College: 7 p.m. at Mount Baker Theatre.