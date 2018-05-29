Ferndale graveside service to be held for Whatcom judge

A public graveside service will be held for Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Ira J. Uhrig.

Uhrig died May 21 after an eight-year battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 61.

The service will be held at noon Friday at Greenacres Memorial Park at 5700 Northwest Drive in Ferndale.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Whatcom Crisis Pregnancy Center or the American Legion, Post 7.

Uhrig was known for his love of music, the law and history. He would often find ways to share historical facts about little-known holidays or the United States throughout his court proceedings.

Uhrig served as a Superior Court judge since 2004, and was previously a judge in Whatcom County District Court and the local magistrate with the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington.

He also started the first federal night court in the United States, which he presided over every Wednesday for 12 years, according to his obituary.