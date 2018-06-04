Here's your chance to see the bishop who wowed the royal wedding, in Bellingham

The American bishop whose sermon captivated millions of people watching the May 19 British royal wedding will be coming to Bellingham.
The Most Rev. Michael Curry, who is the head of the Episcopal Church, will visit St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 15, to talk about the Jesus Movement.
The stop in Whatcom County is part of a tour of Western Washington that includes Olympia, Seattle and Vancouver.
The free event is open to the public.
After his impassioned homily — in which he quoted Martin Luther King Jr. and a slave spiritual, and referenced peace, poverty and justice — on the redemptive power of love at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, his appearance in Bellingham is expected to attract a great deal of interest.
Since the wedding, he has appeared on the "Today" show, "Inside Edition," "The View" and "Good Morning America." His sermon has been widely quoted and written about. And he's even been spoofed on "Saturday Night Live."
Curry's visit was planned prior to his appearance at the royal wedding at Windsor Castle, which generated worldwide attention for Curry, the first black presiding bishop in the Episcopal Church.
"We are preparing for 500-plus (people), with overflow to our Great Hall with extra audio and video available there. We are renting extra chairs and advising people that it may be standing-room only," said Myra Ryneheart Corcorran, who handles communications and operations for St. Paul's.
On June 15, Bishop Greg Rickel of the Diocese of Olympia will talk with Curry, who will touch on his experience at the royal wedding. Curry also will discuss his passion for the Jesus Movement and the Episcopal Church’s role as one branch of that movement, according to a news release from the Diocese of Olympia.
“The world just recently discovered Presiding Bishop Curry and his amazing ability to make the Gospel come alive," Rickel said in the news release. "I hope everyone will find a time to intersect with him at the public venues and hear his message and vision for the Jesus Movement.”
That movement is defined as "following Jesus into loving, liberating and life-giving relationship with God, with each other and with the earth," according to the Episcopal Church's website.
Founded in 1884 in what was then the Washington Territory, St. Paul's is one of the earliest churches in Bellingham.
If you go
What: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the head of the Episcopal Church, will visit Bellingham. The free event is open to the public.
When: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 15.
Where: St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2117 Walnut St.
You should know: No tickets or RSVP are required. No reserved seating is available. Parking is in the church's lot, at Westford Funeral Home nearby at 1301 Broadway, or on the street. Because many people are expected at the event, alternative transportation such as carpooling, walking, bicycling or riding the bus is encouraged.
Details: stpaulsbellingham.org.
