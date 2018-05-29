Her car left the road on Lummi Island and ended up coming to rest atop a propane tank

A 28-year-old female Lummi Island resident was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, after the car she was driving left a road on Lummi Island early Monday morning and collided with a residential propane tank, causing an evacuation in the area.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday, a silver 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on South Nugent Road when it left the roadway near Legoe Bay Road. The car reportedly went into a shallow ditch, then swerved back across the center line and through a fence, coming to rest on a propane tank.
Fire District No. 11 and sheriff's deputies responded, and according to the release, Fire Chief Duncan McLane informed deputies that the the propane tank was leaking, and the propane additive mercaptan could be smelled about a quarter mile away.
After consulting with the Specialized Emergency Response Program, or HAZMAT, the decision was made to isolate the area, block nearby roads and evacuate one resident who lived within the area, McLane said.
The propane company sent a response crew to assist with draining the remaining propane in the tank, according to the release.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was treated by an aid crew at the nearby Islander convenience store. A deputy then interviewed Thea Bell Cabreros and gave her a field sobriety test, according to the release, and she was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of DUI.
"This incident highlights that DUI endangers not only those using roadways, but in this case, local residents within their homes," Sheriff Bill Elfo said in the release.
