He broke into her apartment and stripped naked, but he was just getting started

Bellingham Police arrested a 22-year-old Whatcom County man Wednesday after he allegedly either broke in or attempted to break in to four apartments and houses in the South Hill neighborhood and stripped naked.
Police were called to the 300 block of Palm Street at 2:34 p.m. after a report that a man had entered the apartment of a female resident. The woman asked him to leave, according to a report from Lt. Danette Beckley, but he decided he would rather disrobe. The women fled the apartment and called 911.
While police were in route, the man, who reportedly was still naked, attempted to enter a second residence. The door was locked, but all five occupants were exposed to his nudity.
A third resident in the area reported to police that a naked man had entered their home, exposing himself to two victims, who also fled.
As officers arrived on the scene, they saw the man entering another house, but the report said those residents did not know he had entered.
Police evacuated residents as they searched for the man, who reportedly exited through a back door, where officers detained him. He was identified as Dalton William Edwards.
Edwards was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of four counts of residential burglary and five counts of indecent exposure. Three of his victims were younger than 14. As of Thursday morning Edwards was still in jail.
