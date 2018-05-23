Mount Vernon teens in juvenile detention after threatening Snapchat post circulates

Two teenage girls have been booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of making threats to bomb or injure property after an alarming Snapchat post circulated through the Mount Vernon community Tuesday evening.
The post included a facial photo of a girl wearing a hoodie with overlaid text threatening to shoot up a school, according to a press release from the City of Mount Vernon, but the threat was general in nature and did not specify a particular school district.
Several Mount Vernon students and parents saw the post and notified the school district and Mount Vernon Police, and the district sent out a community-wide automated notification about the threat via phone, text and email. Police also planned to increase staffing at schools on Wednesday.
After receiving the message, the parents of a 16-year-old female student at Mount Vernon High School notified the district that they believed their daughter was involved in the post, according to the release. Police interviewed the girl and learned that a 15-year-old female student also was suspected to have participated in the post.
Additional investigation is underway, and the release said it is not believed the threat was credible.
