A group of friends went camping near Glacier, but a night hike ended in tragedy

A 19-year-old Western Washington University student from Seattle died early Saturday morning after apparently falling into a deep crevasse while on a night hike with friends east of Glacier.
Liam MacDonald and friends went camping last weekend, according to information provided by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick, and the group decided to explore a crevasse near Skyline Divide Trail off Glacier Creek Road. The group found a 15-20 foot hole in the crevasse and decided to climb down.
Several of MacDonald's friends were already at the bottom of the hole, when he started to climb down. Witnesses told police they heard rocks falling, but did not see MacDonald fall. The group found MacDonald unresponsive, Chadwick said, after he had apparently fallen and hit his head on rocks below.
Due to poor cell service in the area, a member of the group drove to Glacier to call for help at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday. Fire personnel responded and pronounced MacDonald dead at the scene before rappelling into the crevasse to retrieve his body.
Sheriff's deputies investigated the scene and spoke to witness, said Chadwick, who added, "There are no signs of foul play, and it appears to be a tragic accident."
A Facebook post by Megan Davies said a GoFundMe page has been set up in MacDonald's name to help "take extra stress of his family's shoulders."
