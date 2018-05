Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Ira J. Uhrig has died, according to Whatcom County legal officials.

Uhrig died Monday from complications from a lymphoma condition he battled for several years.

Uhrig served as a Superior Court judge since 2004, and previously as a judge in Whatcom County District Court and magistrate with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated.