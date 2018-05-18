As Kilauea erupts, here's where you can learn more about Whatcom's volcano

If the focus on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption over the past few weeks has you wondering and wanting to learn more about our own backyard active volcano, you’re in luck.
Throughout the past two years, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has been working with local, state, federal and international agencies to update plans for an eruption of Mount Baker, which is considered the eighth-most threatening volcano in the Pacific Northwest and 11th-most threatening in the United States.
The emergency management division is holding a series of seminars for the public to learn about Mount Baker’s past, as well as future preparations for an eruption.
Residents can meet with volcano experts starting at 6:30 p.m. Formal presentations will run from 7-8 p.m. with a Q&A portion afterward.
Experts will be available from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, the United States Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory and Washington State Emergency Management.
The seminars will be held:
- June 12 at Mount Baker High School, 4936 Deming Road, Deming.
- June 13 at Nooksack Valley High School, 3326 E. Badger Road, Everson.
- June 14 at Isom Elementary School, 8461 Benson Road, Lynden.
For more information, or to register, contact Wallace Kost, with the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management at 360-788-5305.
