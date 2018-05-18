As Kilauea erupts, here's where you can learn more about Whatcom's volcano

SHARE COPY LINK With renewed interest following the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, geologists say the biggest threat from Pacific Northwest volcanoes like Mount Baker is not lava, but mud and debris flows. Jim Donaldson jdonaldon@bhamherald.com

