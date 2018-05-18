With renewed interest following the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, geologists say the biggest threat from Pacific Northwest volcanoes like Mount Baker is not lava, but mud and debris flows. Jim Donaldson jdonaldon@bhamherald.com
With renewed interest following the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, geologists say the biggest threat from Pacific Northwest volcanoes like Mount Baker is not lava, but mud and debris flows. Jim Donaldson jdonaldon@bhamherald.com

As Kilauea erupts, here's where you can learn more about Whatcom's volcano

By Denver Pratt

dpratt@bhamherald.com

May 18, 2018 05:00 AM

If the focus on Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption over the past few weeks has you wondering and wanting to learn more about our own backyard active volcano, you’re in luck.

Throughout the past two years, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has been working with local, state, federal and international agencies to update plans for an eruption of Mount Baker, which is considered the eighth-most threatening volcano in the Pacific Northwest and 11th-most threatening in the United States.

The emergency management division is holding a series of seminars for the public to learn about Mount Baker’s past, as well as future preparations for an eruption.

Residents can meet with volcano experts starting at 6:30 p.m. Formal presentations will run from 7-8 p.m. with a Q&A portion afterward.

Experts will be available from the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, the United States Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory and Washington State Emergency Management.

The seminars will be held:

For more information, or to register, contact Wallace Kost, with the Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management at 360-788-5305.

Denver Pratt: 360-715-2236, @DenverPratt

