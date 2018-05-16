Here's why State Route 9 is closed and power is out around Nugents Corner

All northbound and southbound traffic on State Route 9 north of Nugents Corner was stopped by a collision blocking all lanes, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation release. The accident also knocked out power in the area.
The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday just south of George Road, near milepost 86. There were no injuries in the accident, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman. One of the vehicles involved was a semi truck, which reportedly had rolled over and took out some power lines along the highway.
The Puget Sound Energy power outage map showed an outage affecting 544 customers shortly after the accident in the area from Nugents Corner and north to about Massey Road. That number was down to 13 customers by 2:50 p.m.
Axtman said PSE was on the scene and working to restore power and that a tow truck was on the way, but that it might "be a while" until the highway was fully cleared.
The truck was carrying 1,500 pounds of sheet metal, Axtman said.
