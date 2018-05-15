A paycheck is not the only benefit you could earn out of this job fair

Many jobs come with their share of benefits — retirement plans, vacation time, employee discounts, insurance, not to mention a paycheck every other week.
But how about a way to get to and from your new job?
Taco Time Northwest is holding a job fair Thursday, May 17, at its 56 participating Puget Sound Taco Time restaurants, including its locations in Bellingham and Lynden. The chain said it is looking to hire about 50 people in Bellingham and about 350 people overall.
There is a new Taco Time going in near the Bakerview Costco, which should be ready later this year.
As if the enticement of a potential paycheck, free meals during your shift, a discount when you're off shift and other benefits weren't enough reason to get potential employees in the door, the restaurant announced that one lucky new employee who is still on the job after six months will win a new Toyota Prius in a drawing.
“We hope the excitement of giving away a new car to someone applying at Taco Time will cause them to visit one of our restaurants on May 17 and consider coming to work with us," co-president of Taco Time Northwest Robby Tonkin said in a release about the job fair.
Interviews for all positions will run from 7-10 a.m. and 2-5 p.m. Thursday. Whatcom County locations that will be holding interviews are:
▪ 4373 Guide Meridian, Bellingham
▪ 3600 Byron Ave, Bellingham (Go here if you're looking to work at the new location near Costco.)
▪ 8095 Guide Meridian, Lynden
