Her car crossed the center line and ran head-on into a semi near the truck crossing

A 56-year-old female driver from Richmond, B.C., died following a head-on collision with a semi Sunday afternoon near the truck border crossing in Blaine.
Tupou V. Dyck was driving a white 2016 Honda Accord northbound on State Route 543 south of H Street, according to a Washington State Patrol release, when her car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a white Freightliner tractor driven southbound by Jagjit S. Dosanjh, 51 of Surrey, B.C.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report, and there was nobody else in either vehicle.
Dyck was pronounced dead at the scene, while Dosanjh was uninjured in the incident.
The state patrol is still investigating the cause of the accident.
