Need help paying your gas or electricity bill? You might be able to find it here.

If you need help paying your gas and electricity bills, the Opportunity Council might be able to help.
The nonprofit is booking appointments for Whatcom County residents who need that assistance, which would come from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or Puget Sound Energy's Home Energy Lifeline Program.
Scheduling will continue during normal business hours until all available spots have been filled.
"We are still seeing a strong demand for energy assistance despite the favorable economic climate," said Lorena Shah, the Community Services manager for Opportunity Council.
"Our latest needs assessment conducted in late 2017 shows an increase in the level of importance that low-income families put on receiving utility assistance, such as PSE HELP, from our previous assessment in 2015," Shah said.
To see if you qualify for help, call 360-255-2192 or 888-586-7293 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Additional assistance may be available for Cascade Natural Gas customers.
You must call for an appointment. Walk-ins aren't accepted.
