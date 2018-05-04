We know our beer is good, but here's how Bellingham breweries fared against the world

If you didn't jump at the opportunity to taste for yourself during Bellingham Beer Week last month, take our word for it — the craft brew industry in town is pretty darned good.

Need some more proof? How about some well-earned hardware?

Three Bellingham breweries combined to win four medals — three of them gold — at the World Beer Cup Awards on Thursday night, according to a story in the Coloradoan, a newspaper in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Raise a glass to the champions:

▪ Claiming gold in the Bohemian-style pilsner division was the Chuckanut Pilsner by Chuckanut Brewing.

▪ Chuckanut claimed a second gold in the German-style kolsch division with its Chuckanut Kolsch Style.

▪ Aslan Brewing also added a gold in the specialty saisan division with its Frances Farmer.

▪ Boundary Bay Brewery's Old Bounder won a bronze in the Barley Wine-Style Ale division.

Wowee! We are so honored to win gold medals at the World Beer Cup for Pilsner and Kölsch! — Chuckanut Brewery (@ChuckanutBeer) May 4, 2018

Melvin Brewing, which is based out of Jackson, Wyoming, and has a brewery in Bellingham, also won a gold in the fruit beer division for its Chchchch-Cherry Bomb, while six other medals were awarded to Washington state brewers.

The competition is hosted by the Brewers Association every two years since 1996 "to celebrate the art and science of brewing." The global competition draws many of the best brewers from around the world and, according to its website, is referred to as "The Olympics of Beer Competitions."

This year's competition was held in Nashville, Tennessee, as part of the annual Craft Brewers Conference. According to the Coloradoan, more than 8,200 beers were entered by more than 2,500 breweries in 66 countries and were judged by 200 judges in 101 divisions.

The gold medal won by Aslan was its first medal at the World Beer Cup, according to the website, while Chuckanut had previously won a silver medal in 2010, '12 and '14, each. Boundary Bay's bronze was its 11th total medal at the competition, including a gold won in 2004.