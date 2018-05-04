When will the PNW summer weather get here? Here's what one long-range forecast says

As any Pacific Northwestern resident will tell you, summer doesn't really begin in the region until the Fifth of July — one day after the cold and rain have thrown a wet blanket on your holiday plans.
Welp, sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but this year isn't going to be any different.
According to a release by the AccuWeather Global Weather Center, the Northwest can expect a typical weather pattern. That means we can anticipate mostly cooler and wetter conditions in late spring and early summer.
"The transition to warmer and drier summer weather won't arrive until later in the season," the release said.
When that warmth does arrive, the release said that could lead to some drought conditions in mid-July and August east of the Cascades, which could result in a higher fire threat in late summer and early fall.
But before we complain too much about once again drawing the short straw on summer weather, we should look elsewhere. It's nothing compared to the hot, dry, wildfire-causing conditions expected in Southwest portions of the country, including California, or the stifling heat predicted for the southern Plains. The Northeast and mid-Atlantic also are predicted to have high heat and humidity and severe weather this summer.
Guess we'll just remember to pack the parka in the picnic basket, enjoy the little teases of summer we get the next two months and be thankful that summer will be incredible when it does arrive.
