With affordable housing in demand, this Bellingham project is seeking input

A project that will provide permanent affordable housing in Bellingham is going through the public hearing process.
A public hearing by the Hearing Examiner for the Telegraph Townhomes project will take place 6 p.m. on May 9 at the City Council Chambers at 210 Lottie St. The proposed project north of Telegraph Road and east of Belltown Court will have 23 residential units. The project is being funded by Habitat for Humanity and Kulshan Community Land Trust, which will keep the units at affordable price levels.
Details about the project are available to look at in the Planning and Community Development Department. Comments and requests for information can be emailed to City Planner Lindsay Kershner at lkershner@cob.org. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. on May 9.
