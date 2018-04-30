Carl Ballou Getty Images/iStockphoto file
Pedestrian hit, but car's description led WSP to this driver

By Robert Mittendorf

April 30, 2018 05:20 PM

An Oak Harbor woman was arrested after hitting a pedestrian and driving away early Sunday in downtown Bellingham, police said.

Bellingham Police Lt. Don Almer said the victim, who wasn't named, was taken to St. Joseph hospital after the 2 a.m. Sunday incident in the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue.

Almer said the victim suffered "substantial bodily harm, including a suspected brain bleed."

The victim's condition wasn't immediately known.

Kayla Dru Pollard, 24, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of hit and run accident/injury and vehicular assault , a class B felony under Washington state law.

Pollard remained in custody Monday, jail records show.

Almer said police broadcast a description of the suspect's car, and a Washington State Patrol trooper detained a woman driving a similar car in the Sunnyland neighborhood near James and Texas streets.

State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said Pollard's silver KIA had Texas plates.

