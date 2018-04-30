WWU student arrested in connection with campus dorm rape

A Western Washington University student was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the on-campus rape of a fellow student, police and university officials said.
University Police arrested Isaiah William Dowding-Albrecht, 18, and booked him into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape, which is a class A felony in Washington state.
Dowding-Albrecht, a resident of Nash Hall, was released on $20,000 bail Sunday, jail records show.
WWU spokesman Paul Cocke said the victim was a 19-year-old woman and the incident occurred overnight Friday in Nash Hall.
Cocke said Dowding-Albrecht was temporarily evicted and isn't allowed to return to his dorm.
No other information was provided about the incident, Dowding-Albrecht, or the victim, including their home towns.
The Bellingham Herald doesn't print the names of people who report rape or sexual assault.
"Western’s Equal Opportunity Office, which handles sexual assault investigations at Western, will be conducting an investigation that is separate from the criminal process," Cocke said in a statement. "Based on the results of that investigation additional sanctions by the university may occur."
