He'd been drinking when he ran a stop sign south of Lynden, police said

A Lynden man is facing drunken-driving and vehicular assault charges after he ran a stop sign and hit a car, injuring three Lynden residents in a Sunday afternoon crash, police said.
Kerry Lynn Whitworth, 62, Joyce C. Whitworth, 60, and Savannah Chitwood, 21, were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.
All were treated and released, a hospital official said Monday.
Both Whitworths were wearing their seat belts, but Chitwood wasn't wearing hers, according to the report.
Jose Vazquez-Lopez, 47, was booked Sunday into Whatcom County Jail and remained in custody Monday, according to jail records.
He wasn't injured.
Axtman said Vazquez-Lopez had been drinking.
According to the State Patrol, the crash happened as Whitworth was driving north on Hannegan Road south of Lynden about 4:50 p.m. in a white 2011 Dodge Nitro, a compact sport utility vehicle.
Vazquez-Lopez was headed west on Van Dyk Road in a blue 1997 Ford F250 and ran a stop sign at the Hannegan Road intersection, hitting the Nitro's passenger side and spinning it around, the State Patrol said.
