Baby ejected, three others from Whatcom County injured in Thursday afternoon crash

Four Whatcom County people, including a baby who was ejected from a vehicle, were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon in northern Snohomish County.
Around 12:33 p.m., Caterina Roy, 19, of Sumas was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 212 — the Stanwood-Camano Island exit — when her rear left tire blew out. Roy’s SUV hit another vehicle, driven by 65-year-old Judy Bush of Lynden.
Bush’s vehicle was pushed to the shoulder and stopped. Roy’s vehicle rolled down an embankment and landed on its passenger side, according to the Washington State Patrol.
A 1-year-old female from Ferndale, who was in a car seat in the back seat, was ejected from Roy’s vehicle. She was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The extent of the baby’s injuries are unknown, but she is expected to survive, said Trooper Heather Axtman with State Patrol.
Roy was trapped in the vehicle, but was later removed. Witnesses nearby were able to help Roy’s passenger, Calena Roy, 21 of Ferndale, out of the vehicle. Both women suffered serious injuries and were taken to Providence Hospital in Everett. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.
Bush also was injured in the crash and taken to Providence. An update on her condition also was not available.
Axtman said impairment is not suspected in the crash, and the reason for the toddler’s ejection is still under investigation.
The relationship between the Roy women and the child is unknown at this time, Axtman said.
Charges are not expected at this time, according to State Patrol.
The crash caused a serious backup, as both northbound and southbound I-5 were closed while the airlift helicopter landed.
Comments