Here's the latest on the Thursday morning crash near Ferndale

Two people were hurt Thursday morning when a car and a pickup truck collided west of the city and near Lake Terrell.
One of the injured was a Ferndale High School student, the school district posted on its Facebook page.
The crash on Mountain View and Elder roads was reported around 7:28 a.m.
A man and a woman, one from each vehicle, were taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to District No. 7 Chief Larry Hoffman.
One person appeared to be more seriously injured than the other, according to Hoffman.
Few details, including the identity and condition of the drivers, were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
