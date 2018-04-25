Can't afford to get your teeth cleaned? You could get it done for free in Bellingham.

People who want to have their teeth cleaned for free can go in for a screening at Bellingham Technical College's dental clinic today and May 2.
The ideal patient is someone who has not had his or her teeth cleaned for a long time, the college said.
The dental care is part of students' licensing exams. Patients who are selected will get free exams, cleanings and x-rays.
People can find out if they're eligible for the free care by going to the walk-in screenings at the dental clinic from 12 to 4:30 p.m. today and May 2. Or call 360-752-8349 to schedule another time for the screening. Treatments will take place at a later date.
The clinic is in the C Building on the campus at 3028 Lindbergh Ave. Free parking is available next to the clinic, although visitors must sign in by going to the building's lobby.
Separately, those who need basic dental care at reduced prices also can make appointments at the dental clinic, which pairs students in the college's dental programs with patients to perform such routine work as exams, x-rays, cleanings and simple fillings.
The program gives students practical experience in exchange for reduced costs for patients.
The work is done by licensed professionals and students supervised by licensed staff and faculty, the college said.
Call the clinic to schedule an appointment for dental care that is provided October to June, with some summer sessions.
