You reading this while stuck in the office? Here's how long the sun will stick around

It seems that the weather pendulum has swung the other way, with Western Washington basking under sunny skies after weeks of cool, rainy days.
Tuesday and Wednesday should see temperatures of 70 degrees and could even produce record highs, meteorologists said.
"We've got a nice little ridge of high pressure, and it's basically going to stay for awhile," said meteorologist Johnny Burg at the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Forecast high for Tuesday is 70, with the record high of 73 degrees set in 1989.
Despite the warmer temperatures, Burg cautioned against swimming in local lakes and streams where water temperature remains at 50 degrees or colder.
A leap or a fall into water that cold carries a chance of drowning from the physical shock of hitting such cold water, Burg said.
Burg said that most of April has seen below-normal temperatures and above-normal rainfall in Western Washington. Bellingham has 3.05 inches of rain so far in April, above the monthly normal of 2.69 inches.
"In the past, we were just having storms keep going over us," he said.
Through Monday, April's average temperature was 53.9 degrees, below the normal monthly average of 56.9 degrees, according to NOAA climate records.
At 1:52 p.m. Monday, the temperature at Bellingham International Airport was 58 degrees, with a forecast high of 67.
Burg said the warm and sunny streak should continue through at least Friday.
Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers are forecast for Saturday, with a high of 58.
For Sunday, expect cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high of 57.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
Comments